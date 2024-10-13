MJF And Adam Cole Both Return To AEW, Reignite Old Hostilities At WrestleDream 2024

MJF and Adam Cole both returned during AEW WrestleDream following Jack Perry's TNT title defense against Katsuyori Shibata, and it's clear there is still a score to be settled.

Daniel Garcia came down to the ring to make the save as Perry ambushed Shibata after the match, prompting MJF to make his first appearance since losing to Garcia at All Out in September. During a quick verbal interaction between the rivals, Perry attacked Garcia from behind with the TNT Championship belt, with MJF joining in on the assault. He beat Garcia down with right hands, revealing that he had found the Dynamite Diamond Ring that Garcia thrust into the crowd at All In, and shaping up to strike him down with it.

Cole's music hit, to the surprise of all in attendance, and he emerged to make a run in full stride — clearly healed from his ankle injury — to force MJF into retreat and help Garcia to his feet. Notably, Cole returned without the Undisputed Kingdom as a group or as his entrance theme, marking a significant departure from the last time he'd been seen on AEW programming at Double or Nothing in May. On that night, MJF was the returning babyface and Cole was the heel following the latter's turn on the former as he was revealed to be The Devil at Worlds End last year. Cole went for a hug to resolve their differences, which MJF agreed to as to lure him in for a low blow, then delivering a brainbuster to clear the ring and confirming he had re-signed with the company.

