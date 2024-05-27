Backstage Details On MJF's Triumphant Return At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

MJF made a surprise return to AEW at Double or Nothing in Vegas, confronting his arch-nemesis Adam Cole for the first time since Cole betrayed him at Worlds End in December. Fightful Select reports that the return had been planned for some time, with Sunday's event in Vegas being the target date, and preparations for the return were also made well ahead of time.

Regarding the injuries which had forced him onto the sidelines in the first place, MJF has reportedly been telling some within the industry that he was wearing a shoulder brace to throw people off of the idea he was returning, but it's unclear whether or not he underwent surgery. In terms of his feud with Cole, fans shouldn't expect the pay-off just yet, as it's noted that as of spring it didn't appear that Cole vs. MJF would be possible immediately upon the latter's return. The former AEW World Champion is also said to be penciled in for a top feud, with "significant creative plans" made.

During his promo after clearing Adam Cole out of the ring, MJF made it clear that he was remaining with AEW, as has been the belief for some time. Fightful reports that he will be doing so on a multi-million dollar per year contract. Prior to his absence, MJF held the AEW World Championship for a record 406 days, coming to an end at the hands of Samoa Joe while he was carrying multiple injuries. Due to the highly-touted "Bidding War of 2024" storyline, some had speculated that he could have entered free agency following the title loss.

