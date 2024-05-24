Backstage News On Potential AEW Return Of Former World Champion MJF

Former AEW World Champion MJF could reportedly return to AEW television soon.

MJF has been absent since his loss to Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view, but "The Salt of The Earth" could soon return, as per "Fightful Select." Sources in AEW have told "Fightful" that there have been discussions behind the scenes regarding MJF's return and that he could be back by the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which takes place in New York on June 30.

The report, though, added that there's no set date for his return as of now. There's no news regarding MJF's injury, which has seemingly kept him out of action in 2024, but the report stated that the AEW star was dealing with a few injuries heading into his match with Samoa Joe. Despite the injuries that he had, MJF was keen to wrestle and finish his story with Joe. As per the report, MJF has signed a new deal, and that he's now one of the highest earners in the promotion.

MJF's return could be a huge fillip to AEW following injuries to several of their top stars, which include the likes of Kenny Omega, Eddie Kingston, and the imminent absence of Bryan Danielson, who is set to have surgery soon. AEW's ratings have also declined over the last few weeks, which will be a cause for concern for Tony Khan, especially considering their upcoming negotiations for a new deal with WBD.

While many believe that MJF's return could boost AEW ratings and viewership, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff disagrees, arguing that the AEW star's talent may not be enough to improve ratings. According to Bischoff, bad creative, rather than a talent's ability, is the reason for AEW's decline.