Video: AEW's Bryan Danielson Provides Injury Update, Says He Needs Surgery

AEW star Bryan Danielson is working with a neck injury ahead of next weekend's Double or Nothing event, and it might be serious. In a video uploaded to AEW's X (formerly Twitter) page, the Blackpool Combat Club member revealed that he requires surgery, but he fully intends to participate at the pay-per-view.

According to Danielson, the injury was aggravated during his match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. The moment occurred during the spot where he tried to hit his opponent with a Frankensteiner, only to land on his head. He's been feeling the effects ever since.

"I got shooting pains down my arm. I'm at home and I have to go get MRIs. I have a compression of the nerve root at C6, C7, and C7, T1. I've got this shooting pain that's running down my arm that won't go away," Danielson revealed. "The doctor is telling me that pretty soon I'm going to have to have surgery. The only way I can hold out, the only way that I can hold out is if I can keep the strength in my right hand. Right now it's still there. I have the shooting pain, but I've still got the strength. So I plan on staying at home, recovering, doing physical therapy."

Danielson has grappled with injuries throughout his AEW run, and it's currently unknown when he'll receive surgery or how long he'll be out for if he does. However, Double or Nothing will see him team up with FTR and Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada in an Anarchy in the Arena match.