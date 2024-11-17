Former WWE Star, Indie Legend Says Hurt Syndicate Should Be AEW World Title Contenders

Currently, Orange Cassidy is the number one contender to the AEW World Championship, with his title shot slated to take place at AEW Full Gear. According to former WWE star Low Ki, The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley) should find themselves in the same picture relatively soon as well.

"As a physical dude, about 250 [pounds] or so, [MVP] is going to be hard to deal with on a regular basis if he stays healthy," Low Ki told "Thats Wrestling." "Then you got Shelton Benjamin. Shelton Benjamin is a college-level wrestler, coach for Brock Lesnar. His psychology and his technique, he's maintained his health throughout his career so he's even more of a threat.

"Now if Lashley ended up over there, it would be a nightmare for everybody on the roster because there's nothing anybody would be able to do about that unless they come from a pedigree like myself or guys of their size. That's going to be hard to come by because instead of being in pro wrestling, all the guys of that size are going to fighting or other sports. So to me, if neither one of them are going after the world title, it's a waste of time."

It should be noted that this interview was seemingly filmed before Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at AEW WrestleDream, as Low Ki refers to Danielson as the potential target for the Hurt Syndicate. Nevertheless, he believes that the only rightful place for MVP and Benjamin — who had already debuted for AEW at the time — to go is after the AEW World Championship, particularly due to the high level of physicality they bring. Right now, The Hurt Syndicate has their eyes set on former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, whom Lashley is set to face at Full Gear.

