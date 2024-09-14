Former WWE Star MVP Addresses Future Of Wrestling Career

Former WWE Superstar MVP has had a career that has spanned over 20 years, with the 50-year old carving out a legacy for himself all over the world. Not only did he win both the WWE Tag Team and United States Championships during his initial run with the company, but he was also the first-ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and has won dozens of other titles across various independent promotions during his career.

Advertisement

With that said, MVP knows himself that his career is going to come to an end sooner rather than later, but during a recent K&S virtual signing, he made sure to let the world know that his retirement isn't happening in the immediate future. "I'm not done just yet, I've got a little bit more left in the tank before I retire..." MVP said. "When I hang up the boots, I will hang them up for good. I will be done, I won't be one of those guys coming back out of retirement here and there, and I want to do it, like I've done my career up to this point, my way. I look forward to that day, when it's all done, but we're not there yet."

MVP noted that he will be returning to the ring this November when he faces former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett at Barnett's "Bloodsport XII" event in New Jeresy, a match that stemmed from MVP showing up at the end of the last Bloodsport event in July to challenge Barnett to a match at some point down the line. There have also been rumors that MVP could reform The Hurt Business with both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in AEW, but nothing has transpired at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.