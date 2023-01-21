MVP Lists NJPW Stars That Were Kind To Him In Japan

WWE star MVP recently reflected on his time working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being released from his WWE contract in 2010, MVP signed a deal with NJPW in 2011. During his time with the company, MVP became the first IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

During a chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, MVP revealed some key names in the NJPW locker room who gave him a hand during his time in Japan.

"[Satoshi] Kojima always checked on me," MVP said. "[Jushin "Thunder"] Liger was great to me. [Hiroyoshi] Tenzan was very friendly and helped me with travel sometimes if we took the train instead of the long bus ride with the boys. My best matches were with Shinsuke [Nakamura], and he taught me things."

MVP also noted that top NJPW referee Hiroyuki "Red Shoes" Unno and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Togi Makabe helped him learn the Japanese language. He also heaped praise on Gedo and Jado for looking out for him, as well as Minoru Suzuki for teaching him submissions such as a neck crank. MVP also said that Toru Yano was quick to invite him to hang out with his sponsors.

Overall, MVP said he enjoyed his experience in Japan.

"I had such a great time in that company," MVP said. "The locker room had great energy and good vibes. Everyone was so nice to me."

MVP said he believes the NJPW locker room appreciated him for making the trip to Japan on his terms after his first WWE run ended.