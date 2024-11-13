AEW's Kris Statlander Explains Split From Stokely Hathaway

At AEW Double or Nothing 2024, Kris Statlander turned on Willow Nightingale and aligned herself with Stokely Hathaway. That feud culminated at All Out in September, at which Statlander defeated Nightingale in a brutal street fight, but not only did the feud end, Statlander's alignment with Hathaway did as well. Many fans were confused as to why the duo was quietly split up, but on "Ring the Belle," Statlander explained why she is no longer partnered with Hathaway onscreen.

Advertisement

"We had a common goal in destroying Willow and I think we accomplished that. I think we just didn't have any sort of ... we didn't have any goals after that. The goal was to take care of her. After that, I think we just kind of decided, you know what, the job is done. It's kind of like a handshake; 'You helped me, I helped you, we'll see if our paths cross again in the future or something.' Then, he tried to pass a Spanish quiz and put my [CMLL] title shot on the line that I rightfully won. He put that on the line without me knowing, lost it. So, not my fault."

Since making Hathaway a part of her past, Statlander has found herself back in the hunt for championships, as she is set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Full Gear 2024 on November 23. If Statlander wins, she will become the first woman in history to hold the TBS Championship on two separate occasions, and the first woman to hand "The CEO" a loss since Mone arrived in AEW back in March.

Advertisement

Please credit "Ring the Belle" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.