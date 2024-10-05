Big Character Change For AEW's Kris Statlander Seemingly Begins On Rampage & Collision

The partnership between former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway has been a standout part of AEW programming as of late, but all good things must come to an end. On Friday's "AEW Rampage," Statlander declared that she was back on her own, only to be confronted by current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and her associate Kamille. Fightful Select reports that Statlander and Hathaway's onscreen partnership is indeed over, and that she is now in line for a shot at Mone's title, which likely means that after a months-long heel run, Statlander will be transitioning back into a babyface role in AEW. Mone is coming off two successful, high-profile defenses, beating Britt Baker at All In and Hikaru Shida at All Out.

Hathaway was shown on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" watching Private Party's match with The Young Bucks, possibly meaning the diminutive manager could be moving on to guide the tag team. Statlander had been taking time off since her victory over friend-turned-rival Willow Nightingale at All Out. Statlander was said to be dealing with an injury at the time, though was cleared to compete in the match. Statlander had previously teamed with Hathaway at All In, but was defeated by Nightingale and her partner, former NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii. The loss came when Ishii pinned Hathaway, which began the issues between Statlander and her increasingly scene-stealing manager.

Statlander has been with AEW since 2019, joining the company just a month after the premiere of "Dynamite," and was initially a member of Best Friends, before embracing her more hard-hitting realistic persona over the past couple of years.

