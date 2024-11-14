AEW Star MVP Explains The Hurt Syndicate's 'Mission Statement'

It's been almost two months since MVP made his AEW debut at Grand Slam and began his mission to form the Hurt Syndicate, recruiting two former members from the Hurt Business in WWE, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin both joining the company in October. The Hurt Business made a name for themselves four years ago by winning multiple titles while being one of the most feared factions in WWE, and it seems that MVP will be looking to keep that mentality the same for the Hurt Syndicate. Speaking with Renee Paquette on "AEW Close-Up," MVP laid out what the Hurt Syndicate's goals will be moving forward, and expressed his satisfaction towards the AEW roster not being pleased that they joined the company.

"It's very simple, we're here to make money, take championships and make sure everybody understands that by far and away, we are the absolute best in the industry at inflicting pain on people. We enjoy doing it and we get paid a lot to do it, and along the way there are people here who have championships and those championships mean a lot to them and they should, but we're going to take those championships from them ... there are AEW fans, there's talent in the locker room, they're not happy that we're here. They're not cheering for us, and they shouldn't be."

Lashley will compete in his first AEW pay-per-view match on November 23, when he goes one-on-one with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at Full Gear.

