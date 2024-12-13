WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

WWE might not technically have any more premium live events for the rest of the year, but this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event special on NBC and Peacock may as well be one. Like most PLEs under the Paul Levesque creative regime, it has a five-match card, and there are four titles on the line, including the brand-new WWE Women's United States Championship! Additionally, Liv Morgan defends the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, GUNTHER defends the World Heavyweight Championship in a triple threat match against former Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes clashes with Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship in one of WWE's most critically acclaimed current storylines.

Maybe it's the unsettled space SNME occupies between TV episode and PLE that has the Wrestling Inc. staff a little shook, or maybe WWE has just gotten better at putting on unpredictable cards — either way, there are a lot of results here we're unsure about, with a majority of our collective predictions (three out of the five matches) only coming in at 71% agreement. It doesn't help that we don't actually know who the two women's US title competitors are at this point, meaning our choice for that match could be out of the running as early as Friday's "WWE SmackDown." These days though, it might not matter much; after coming out of "WWE NXT" Deadline a miserable 2-3 (though to be fair, who saw Oba Femi coming?) our collective picks for the year are at 138-32-7, with a hit rate that is now officially below 80%.

And yet, somehow, the WINC crew remain undaunted! Tough recent record or no, difficult card to pick or no, we are back with our official predictions! After all, a new year and a fresh slate are nearly upon us, and hey — how can WWE surprise us if we don't tell everyone how we see things going, even if we end up wrong? With that very mature, zen, not at all bitter self-awareness at the forefront of our minds, let's get to the picks!