WWE NXT Deadline 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

It's the last month of 2024, and "WWE NXT" is closing out the year with a bang, presenting the latest installment of Deadline from Minneapolis, Minnesota! While there are two titles on the line, including the NXT Tag Team Championship and the NXT Championship currently held by Trick Williams, the true focus of Deadline is the Iron Survivor Challenge. As has become standard, two editions of this unique match format (one for men and one for women) will take place at Deadline, with the winners receiving potentially career-changing title shots — Williams himself became NXT Champion after first winning the Iron Survivor Challenge. Throw in an NXT Underground match between bitter rivals Lola Vice and Jaida Parker, and you've got a hard-hitting PLE card waiting to slam into the Minneapolis Armory on Saturday night.

Our collective PLE/PPV picks here at Wrestling Inc. have been hit almost as hard in recent months, though we did pretty well for ourselves at WWE Survivor Series, going 4-1 and boosting our overall record to 136-29-7 for the year — back up past 81%! That said, we still have a lot of ground to try and make up before "Raw" moves to Netflix and all that, so we're here to go 5-0 at Deadline! It's not going to be easy — with five potential Iron Survivors in each match, we have a mathematically slim chance of guessing the right ones, though we did manage to achieve something resembling consensus on both. NXT Underground at the tag titles are a little easier to call, but not much; fortunately, we do have the NXT title match, on which we all agree. Knowing our luck, that will be the one to go the other way.

With all that in mind, let's get to the picks!