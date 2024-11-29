WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

While every other match on the Survivor Series card managed to secure at least two-thirds of the WINC staff vote, we are almost evenly split on the result of the women's WarGames match. The reason probably has something to do with the fact that the women's division is approaching a massive turning point as we prepare to wrap up 2025. The title reigns of Liv Morgan and Nia Jax have gone on about as long as you'd reasonably have expected them to go on, if not more so, and Tiffany Stratton continues to linger with her briefcase, ready to cash in at any moment. We have not one but two new midcard women's titles on the way, while Jade Cargill's injury has thrown the tag title scene into uncertainty. The injury appears to be resulting in Bayley replacing her — which instantly turns the babyface team into a cauldron of distrust and potential betrayal, since Bayley has recent personal history with both Bianca Belair and IYO SKY. That said, it's not as though the heel team is a united front; the group is a hodgepodge of Morgan's Judgment Day faction on "Raw" and Jax's royal court on "SmackDown," and while the bond between Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez seems strong, Jax, Stratton, and Candice LeRae are a potential powder keg. Add to this already complex mixture the fact that the division is about to see the returns of both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and there are just too many moving parts for anyone to make a truly informed decision, because there are just too many different directions WWE could be going with all this.

With that in mind, the narrowest possible majority of WINC staffers are going with the babyfaces, and it's a sensible choice. Between "NXT" and the main roster, Paul Levesque has booked all five women's WarGames matches in WWE to this point; of those five, only one saw the heels come out victorious, and that was back in 2020. "Bianca Belair's team of babyfaces wins women's WarGames" has become an annual November tradition since Levesque took over main roster creative, and we're not expecting that to end this year. Well, most of us aren't. Barely.

Written by Miles Schneiderman