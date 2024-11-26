Backstage Update On WWE Star Jade Cargill's Injury Status

It looks like it will be a while before WWE fans see Jade Cargill back in the ring. The Women's Tag Team Champion was laid out backstage on the November 22 "WWE SmackDown," followed by WWE declaring she had sustained a number of injuries in the attack. In reality, Cargill has sustained a very real injury that will keep her out of action, and on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer speculated on how long she will be out, as well as why it has not been revealed exactly what injury Cargill has.

"I was told three months minimum," Meltzer said. "The other thing is whatever the actual injury is is being kept very secret, because I've heard from several people in the company who are aware of the injury, and they say not only do they not know what the injury is, but people who are very close to her don't even know what the injury is. But it is an injury, but whatever reason, what the actual injury is is not well-known." Both Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez both believe that the actual injury is a torn meniscus due to that being something that usually takes three months to recover from, and it being one of the things WWE said Cargill had sustained when she was attacked on "SmackDown."

With Cargill out of action, a number of plans have had to be changed. Her place in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series has been taken by Bayley, Lash Legend has been named as her replacement in the Women's United States Championship tournament, and Meltzer also believes it will only be a matter of time before both Cargill and Bianca Belair are stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

