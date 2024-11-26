LA Knight WWE United States Title Defense Added To Survivor Series: WarGames Card

Another match has been added to Survivor Series: War Games on Saturday, set to emanate from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It was announced, via a graphic, on "WWE Raw" that United States Champion LA Knight will take on Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura returned to the blue brand in recent weeks, and attacked Knight on two different occasions. Last week on "SmackDown," Nakamura taunted Knight before his match against Santos Escobar with a video on the tron. Following Knight's win, Nakamura appeared in the ring and beat him down once again.

The United States Championship match joins the card that currently consists of two WarGames matches, the World Heavyweight Championship match where GUNTHER defends his gold against Damian Priest, and an Intercontinental Championship triple threat match that will see champion Bron Breakker defend the title against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser, which was also made official on Monday night. The women's WarGame match pits the team of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, IYO SKY and a mystery opponent, after Jade Cargill was taken out last week, against the team of Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LaRae. The men's watch will see the original Bloodline, plus CM Punk, take on the new Bloodline, plus Bronson Reed.

