Lola Vice And Jaida Parker Revive Pugilistic Stipulation For WWE NXT Deadline

Jaida Parker accepted Lola Vice's challenge for an Underground match during "WWE NXT." Parker was competing in the last-chance fatal four-way for the final spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, and looked to be in the running to win the bout as Vice interfered once again, removing Parker from the ring as Wren Sinclair pinned Cora Jade to earn herself qualification.

An incensed Parker emerged after the match had concluded, demanding the referee remove the ropes so they can have the Underground match Vice suggested last week. However, "NXT" General Manager Ava emerged to say that she wouldn't allow her to compete twice in one night, but she will book the match for Deadline. Vice re-emerged in light of the announcement, but found her words met with a spinning back elbow to lay her out, with Parker continuing to jeer over her fallen rival.

Parker defeated Vice in a no disqualification match – with Dawn Marie serving as special guest referee – during "NXT 2300" in November. But Vice holds the statistical advantage going into their Underground match, with Parker having not competed under the stipulation compared to her two victories over main roster stars Shayna Baszler and Natalya throughout this year.