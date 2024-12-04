WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Contenders Set For Deadline

No Quarter Catch Crew's Miles Borne and Tavion Heights will take on NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom at Deadline on Saturday after defeating five other tag teams in a number one contenders battle royal on "WWE NXT." NQCC faced off against Out the Mud, Gallus, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPoint, Gallus, The Family, and Hank and Tank after all the tag teams on the developmental brand had been brawling for weeks, after "NXT" General Manager Ava told them to step up their games.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were the last team to get in the ring, and the chaos of the match started immediately. It took awhile for someone to be thrown out of the ring, and even longer for a full team to be eliminated, as both men on a team had to be thrown out for the entire team to no longer qualify. DuPont was the first man thrown over the top rope, and The Family's Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino were the first full team eliminated.

As the match went on, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang were the only team left, and they faced off against Ledger, Borne, and Lucian Price. Wolfgang was eliminated, and Coffey followed directly after. After Borne and Ledger caused Price to lose his balance on the top turnbuckle, Borne threw out Ledger, and drop kicked Price off the turnbuckle to eliminate him as well. Borne and Heights will go on to face the ever-squabbling "Fraxiom" on Saturday.