Final Woman Qualifies For Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

Like Ethan Page at "WWE NXT" Heatwave, Wren Sinclair seems to have been in the right place at the right time tonight, though not totally consciously.

In the opener of this week's "NXT" episode, Sinclair, Cora Jade, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan competed in a Last Chance qualifying match, in which the winner claimed the final spot in the 2024 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Each of the women eagerly fought to secure their spot, but it was a spinning backfist from Lola Vice that proved to be the game changer.

In the contest's final moments, Jordan landed a 450 Splash on Jade and covered her for a pinfall. Parker, however, slammed Sinclair on top of them to break it up before positioning Jordan in the corner for a potential Springboard Seated Senton. As Parker charged toward Jordan, she noticed Lola Vice standing on the ring apron, looking poised to strike her. Parker ducked Vice's fist just in time, causing Sinclair to be hit with it instead. As Sinclair subsequently fell on top of Jade in a pinning position, Vice pulled Parker out of the ring, preventing her from breaking the fall.

With Sinclair's victory, she joins the likes of Giulia, Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer, and Zaria in the 2024 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline on December 7. Like years past, the winner of this bout will guarantee themselves a future shot at the NXT Women's Championship, which is currently held by "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez. Elsewhere at "NXT" Deadline, five men will compete in another Iron Survivor Challenge, with the victor claiming a shot at the NXT Championship.