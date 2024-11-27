Giulia Heading To Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

Giulia is headed to "WWE NXT" Deadline in the Women's Iron Survivor Match after defeating Kelani Jordan in a hard-fought battle on "NXT" Tuesday night. Jordan announced last week on the show that she wanted to face Giulia in her qualifying match, because to call herself "The Standout," she needed to face the best.

Jordan started off the match with the upper hand, and the women traded pin attempts back and forth. Jordan went for a handshake and Giulia took her up on it and nodded to the crowd, then Jordan whipped her ino the ropes. Giulia went to the top rope and missed a missile dropkick as Jordan side stepped her. Jordan went for her split-legged moonsault, but Giulia got her knees up and countered into a submission hold. Jordan was able to stand up while Giulia still had it locked in, and power bombed her to the mat. The pair traded pin attempts again, until Giulia hit a Northern Lights Bomb and got the victory.

Giulia joins Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Sol Ruca in the match at Deadline. "NXT" General Manager Ava revealed backstage that next week, the fifth members of both the men's and women's Iron Survivor Matches will be determined in Last Chance Qualifiers, both set to be fatal four-way matches.

