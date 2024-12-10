Rhea Ripley Conquers Raquel Rodriguez In Wild 'Anything Goes' WWE Raw Main Event

Rhea Ripley, in her first singles match on the red brand in almost a year, defeated Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match in the main event of "WWE Raw," with a little help from the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. Ripley made her entrance first, and when Rodriguez's music hit, she ran up the ramp to start beating her down on the stage. The women starting fighting into the crowd as commentary noted that pinfalls and submissions needed to take place in the ring. When they finally got into the ring and the bell rang, it was already full of weapons Ripley had thrown in while waiting for Rodriguez during a commercial break.

The former champion went to get a table from underneath the ring, but Rodriguez stopped her and threw her over the announce desk. As Rodriguez went to slam Ripley onto a chair back in the ring, Liv Morgan ran down. As Ripley went for a Rip Tide, Morgan got involved and jumped on her back. Morgan hit an Oblivion when Ripley was attempting to regain control of the match. That's when SKY came to her aid and hit Morgan with a missile dropkick and a suicide dive to take the champion out on the outside.

Rodriguez got a table set up, but it was Ripley who hit a Rip Tide and sent Rodriguez through it and pinned her for the victory. The broadcast ended with both Ripley and SKY holding the Women's World Title in the ring, staring each other down.