Backstage News On Internal Praise For WWE Star Following Money In The Bank Performance

Money In The Bank season is often a time when wrestlers break out from the pack, with the unique risks of the dangerous ladder match often leading to immense rewards.

According to Fightful Select, while Chelsea Green didn't win the Women's Money In The Bank match, her death-defying performance won the admiration of WWE management. Officials were reportedly thrilled with Green's promotion of the event in the weeks leading up to the Toronto PPV. Not only was Green in Toronto to do mid-week events, but she also promoted the event heavily on social media, which did not go unnoticed by higher-ups. Fightful makes it clear that several sources reached out to praise Green.

Advertisement

In the match itself, Green took a scary fall from a ladder in the ring, through tables at ringside, and management was said to be very happy with how safely she performed the stunt, as well as her seemingly nonchalant response to being asked to take the risky fall in the first place. This is not the first time that Green has gone above and beyond, as her previous WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Piper Niven recently gave Green credit for bringing the former "Doudrop" out of her shell both on screen and backstage during their partnership, which came together hastily following an injury to Sonya Deville.

The Women's Money In The Bank match was ultimately won by former WWE NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who currently has 365 days to cash in her women's world title opportunity.

Advertisement