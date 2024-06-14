Piper Niven Credits This WWE Star For Helping Bring Her Out Of Her Shell

The relationship between Piper Niven and Chelsea Green sprung its first buds eight years ago, when the two in-ring competitors went on tour with STARDOM. Fast forward to 2024, Niven and Green have now blossomed into a successful duo on WWE television. As Niven points out, though, her partnership with Green has not only brought her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but it's also helped bring her out of her metaphorical shell.

"This world is sometimes filled with people that are insecure and like to tear other people down to make themselves feel better. Chelsea has never made me feel anything less," Niven recently told Denise Salcedo. "She's always built me up. She's always made me feel good. She's always made me feel talented. She's always made me feel beautiful because she's secure in herself and she doesn't need to tear anyone down to make her feel better. She pulls me out of my shell. She's helped me be more myself, not just on screen, but backstage, and really helped me showcase my personality across the board. I'm very thankful for her."

The most recent example of Niven's personality peeking through came on last week's episode of "WWE Smackdown," as she confronted the WWE Women's Champion Bayley. Though she may have arrived to WWE later than Bayley, Niven asserted that she was previously winning titles and strengthening her name in the UK indie scene, while Bayley was preoccupied with being a hugging babyface. This weekend, Niven has the opportunity to claim her first singles title in WWE when she challenges Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.