WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/7 - Cody Rhodes Appears, Tonga Loa Becomes Anointed Into The Bloodline & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 7, 2024, coming to you live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!

Last week's edition of "SmackDown" ended in explosive fashion when AJ Styles called Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes out to the ring to voice his respect to him for their title match at WWE Backlash as he addressed his future in professional wrestling. Moments later, he blindsided "The American Nightmare" with an attack which ultimately ended with Styles landing a Styles Clash on Rhodes from off the ring steps. In light of such, Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

As things within The Bloodline continue to intensify, Tonga Loa proved himself to be an integral part of the stable's assertiveness last week when he and Tama Tonga defeated The Street Profits in his first match in WWE in just under a decade. Following such, Loa will be anointed into The Bloodline tonight.

One half of the WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller will be returning to singles competition for the first time since the March 15 episode of "SmackDown" when he came up short against Randy Orton as he collides with #DIY's Johnny Gargano. Waller and Gargano's respective teammates Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa squared off last week, in which Ciampa ultimately came out on top.

After coming up short against Andrade during last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown", Apollo Crews looks to redeem himself tonight as he goes head-to-head with Legado Del Fantasma's Angel. Legado Del Fantasma offered Andrade a spot in their stable last week after he defeated Crews, but Andrade ultimately chose not to accept. When Angel tried talking to Andrade afterwards in an attempt to get him to reconsider behind the scenes, Crews blindsided him with an attack.

During the Countdown To WWE King & Queen Of The Ring pre-show, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. However, in the match, Belair and LeRae were both dealing with knee injuries, with the latter having suffered hers the day before on "SmackDown" and the former in the bout. This led to the four women coming face-to-face backstage last week in a tense verbal altercation, and tonight, Cargill will be squaring off with Hartwell.

Additionally, the aforementioned Belair and Orton, LA Knight, and WWE Women's Champion Bayley are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what happened between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes in the closing moments of last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown".

Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as The Bloodline makes their way down to the ring.