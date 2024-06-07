WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/7 - Cody Rhodes Appears, Tonga Loa Becomes Anointed Into The Bloodline & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on June 7, 2024, coming to you live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!
Last week's edition of "SmackDown" ended in explosive fashion when AJ Styles called Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes out to the ring to voice his respect to him for their title match at WWE Backlash as he addressed his future in professional wrestling. Moments later, he blindsided "The American Nightmare" with an attack which ultimately ended with Styles landing a Styles Clash on Rhodes from off the ring steps. In light of such, Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share.
As things within The Bloodline continue to intensify, Tonga Loa proved himself to be an integral part of the stable's assertiveness last week when he and Tama Tonga defeated The Street Profits in his first match in WWE in just under a decade. Following such, Loa will be anointed into The Bloodline tonight.
One half of the WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller will be returning to singles competition for the first time since the March 15 episode of "SmackDown" when he came up short against Randy Orton as he collides with #DIY's Johnny Gargano. Waller and Gargano's respective teammates Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa squared off last week, in which Ciampa ultimately came out on top.
After coming up short against Andrade during last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown", Apollo Crews looks to redeem himself tonight as he goes head-to-head with Legado Del Fantasma's Angel. Legado Del Fantasma offered Andrade a spot in their stable last week after he defeated Crews, but Andrade ultimately chose not to accept. When Angel tried talking to Andrade afterwards in an attempt to get him to reconsider behind the scenes, Crews blindsided him with an attack.
During the Countdown To WWE King & Queen Of The Ring pre-show, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. However, in the match, Belair and LeRae were both dealing with knee injuries, with the latter having suffered hers the day before on "SmackDown" and the former in the bout. This led to the four women coming face-to-face backstage last week in a tense verbal altercation, and tonight, Cargill will be squaring off with Hartwell.
Additionally, the aforementioned Belair and Orton, LA Knight, and WWE Women's Champion Bayley are all advertised to be in town tonight per WWE's event page.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what happened between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes in the closing moments of last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown".
Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as The Bloodline makes their way down to the ring.
Tonga Loa Becomes Anointed Into The Bloodline
Paul Heyman introduces himself, and says as "The Wiseman" to The Bloodline, part of his services are to set the record straight. He says until Roman Reigns comes back to WWE, Solo Sikoa sits at the head of the table. Fans chant for Reigns as Heyman says Sikoa has increased the ante, and has declared that the following will be a double proclamation. He says Tama Tonga has already been anointed as a fully fledged member of The Bloodline, and says from now on, Tama will also be known as "The Right Hand Man". He then says that history is about to be made in the very eyes of fans, and says the story of The Bloodline will not be complete unless it's acknowledged that Tonga Loa is a fully fledged member of The Bloodline that will now be known as "Infamous".
Sikoa hugs Loa, and Heyman thanks Louisville. He tells them goodnight, but Sikoa grabs the mic and asks Heyman if he's forgetting something. He says Heyman should be thanking Loa and Tama for saving him last week from Kevin Owens, and Heyman does so seemingly out of fear. Tama tells Heyman that he and Loa could've let Owens kill him, but they saved him on the orders of Sikoa. Heyman then says in an effort to return the favor, he arrived early and heard Owens was looking for a piece for any member of The Bloodline.
Owens' music then hits, and he makes his way down to the ring. He slides inside and rains down right hands on Tama, but Loa pulls him off Tama. Sikoa and Owens then begin brawling, but Tama and Loa go after him. Tama, Loa, and Sikoa beat down Owens, but The Street Profits' music hits and they run down to the ring to even the odds. Owens grabs a chair and hits Sikoa, Loa, and Tama with it. The Bloodline retreats up the ramp as Owens, The Street Profits, and B-Fab stand tall in the ring.
We then head backstage and see Cody Rhodes waiting in the KFC Yum! Center parking lot for AJ Styles to arrive.
