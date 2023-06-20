Bayley Says There's A Small Piece Of Her Babyface WWE NXT Character Still Inside Her

Bayley has earned a lot of praise for her heel work over the past few years, but fans who enjoyed her "Hugger" gimmick could be in for a pleasant surprise. In a recent interview with "The Bump," Bayley stressed that elements of her happy-go-lucky persona still exist in her villainous character, implying that she plans to turn back the clock at some point in the future.

"There is a tiny part deep in there that still drives me, pushes me," Bayley admitted. "It's the little bit inside me that says it's all worth it because I get very annoyed — I'm old and cranky. I'm getting too old for this nonsense, for these idiots that don't believe in me, that can't see me, and who think I don't have what it takes."

"But there's a little, tiny piece of that old NXT Bayley in there that says, 'It's okay, man. It's all worth it,'" Bayley continued. "'This is your dream. Just keep going, and do what you set out to do when you were 10 years old.'"

Bayley's ultimate motivation remains the same: elevate her competitors and leave the industry better than she found it. Many would argue that WWE's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion has already succeeded.

The 34-year-old hopes to add another feather to her cap in the form of her second Money in the Bank victory. On July 1, Bayley and her Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY will lock horns with Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and an unnamed competitor for a shot at the elusive briefcase, the procurement of which will allow one of six women to pursue the newly-minuted WWE Women's and WWE Women's World Championships.