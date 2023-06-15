Bayley Comments On New WWE Women's And Women's World Championships

Bayley was officially recognized as WWE's first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion when she captured the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in May 2019. In subsequent years, the likes of Charlotte Flair (December 2020), Sasha Banks (October 2020), Asuka (April 2020), and Rhea Ripley (April 2023) joined her in the Grand Slam pantheon, but Bayley would still go down in the history books as the first to achieve it.

Now that two of her previously-won titles have been renamed to the WWE Women's and WWE Women's World Championships, Bayley has set her sights on enriching her legacy by adding more gold to her cabinet. Speaking on "The Bump" recently, Bayley was asked to spell out "the significance" of the two new titles to her.

"They are beautiful," Bayley said of the two new titles. "It's sad to see the other ones go, but it's definitely time for a change because the locker room has changed so much. The roster has grown so much. It's kinda nice to see a brand new slate, you know? It reminds me of when they replaced the Divas Title and rebranded it to the Raw Women's Title."

Bayley admitted that the new titles have given her added motivation to return to the top of WWE's women's division. "I've done pretty much everything, so this lights a fire in me — to want to see me raise those titles or to see IYO [SKY] raising one of those two titles."

Bayley and SKY will get an opportunity to pursue the newly-minted titles at the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, where they will be joined by Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, and an unnamed competitor. The match will see stablemates Bayley and SKY both vying for the elusive briefcase, creating an interesting dynamic whereby they could potentially turn on each other.