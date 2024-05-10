Chelsea Green Discusses Relationship With Fellow WWE Star Piper Niven

After Sonya Deville sustained a torn ACL last summer, Chelsea Green began a thorough hunt for a new tag team partner. Evidently, this hunt captured the attention of Piper Niven, who later asserted herself as Green's new partner and co-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. While some fans may view this pairing as random, Green points out that the relationship between her and Niven extends back eight years, when they simultaneously toured with STARDOM.

"A lot of people don't know that we lived in Japan together when I was first starting out, and Piper was a couple of years in ... We have been close for years. She taught me a lot in STARDOM," Green told "Busted Open Radio." "I always thought she was so talented. I was so happy to see her go to NXT UK and then be called up to [WWE's] main roster. So it was a really, really easy fit when they told me that we were going to be partnered together. I was excited because, at the end of the day, a tag team has to have some sort of solid foundation or it's a really rocky, awkward start. With Sonya, I had Tough Enough, I had a relationship before, but with Piper, it was even more deep-rooted. So I'm happy to be on all these trips with her and to be fighting for those tag team titles. It's been really fun."

In total, Green and Niven's reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions spanned 126 days before they were dethroned by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on "WWE Raw." Even without titles, though, the bond between Green and Niven has remained strong, with their most recent tag team outing taking place at a WWE live event in France last weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.