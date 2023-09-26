Chelsea Green Explains Why Winning WWE Women's Tag Titles Was A 'Full Circle Moment'

Chelsea Green's journey to WWE has had many different stops and starts. From a flash in the pan as Daniel Bryan's physical therapist and competing on Tough Enough, to sporadic usage in NXT and a broken wrist in her debut TV match, a main roster debut and yet another broken wrist, a release, a return, and now, a run as Women's Tag Team Champion, she's been nothing if not persistent. But even this current run has seen some misfortune.

Appearing on "Bleav In Pro Wrestling," Green reflected on capturing gold alongside Sonya Deville and now having to persevere through a major injury to her partner.

"We have such a long history together, coming up through Tough Enough and I've supported her along the way," Green said. "For her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this, to win this with her, alongside her, it was such a full circle moment"

But naturally, it couldn't just be smooth sailing from there for Green, and certainly not for Deville, who suffered a torn ACL in a match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on "Smackdown" in July. While disappointment from that setback is clear, Green paints a picture of future triumphs once Deville is able to return.

"I am counting down the months until Sonya can come back and show the world how strong she is," she explained. "We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling, we've seen her go through a lot. We've never seen her face an injury and come back and I really think she's gonna come back even better."