Sonya Deville Appreciated 'Full Circle' Moment With Chelsea Green At WWE WrestleMania 39

Sonya Deville wasn't originally factored into a WrestleMania 39 match, but serving as a replacement led to a full circle moment.

When Chelsea Green returned to WWE earlier this year, she found Carmella to be someone she could relate to and rely on as a potential tag team partner. It seemed that the two were all but certain to have a spot in the women's four-way tag team showcase bout at this year's WrestleMania, but Carmella was suddenly replaced by Deville in a qualifying match. As a result, Green and Deville would secure the fourth and final spot in the bout to provide a bit of nostalgia for them.

"It's such a crazy full circle moment for Chelsea and I because we were at the same original tryout eight years ago for 'WWE Tough Enough,'" Deville said during a recent interview with "It's Mike Jones." "I ended up getting on the show and she ended up being an alternate and getting on the show later on. Then she took a different path and I got signed. It was kind of like the weirdest full circle nostalgia for us to be in the ring as a tag team at WrestleMania eight years later."

Their paths certainly did go in different directions following "Tough Enough" as Deville has remained a part of the company ever since. For Green, though, she competed on the indie scene for a few years before returning to WWE in 2018. She was called up to the main roster at the end of 2020, but that stint got cut short by an untimely injury and eventually a release in April 2021. Green took over the indie scene again before coming back to WWE this year under Triple H's leadership.