WWE's Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Get Into It Ahead Of Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will yet again face-off during the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event on opposing teams in the women's WarGames match. The two have been known to get pretty heated on social media, and have had a clash of words online before the Premium Live Event on Saturday.

Bianca Belair recently took to X to ask her fans whether they believe Ripley is trustworthy, considering that the two of them previously had bad blood. Ripley then responded, in an attempt to prove she's changed. "You seem to trust me... Look, People change. Some for good, some for bad. Judge on current actions and you will find your answer," she posted.

This then caught the attention of Morgan, who responded with a slew of emojis, including laughing faces and a snake. Ripley didn't take too kindly to her rival's comments and hit back with a snarky response. "Yeah but I'm the "obsessive" one... Get out my notification's, you're f'n pathetic."

Yeah but I'm the "obsessive" one... Get out my notification's, you're f'n pathetic. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 27, 2024

The two then proceeded to hit out at each other, trying to get under the skin of the other. Ripley then brought up Dominik Mysterio and predicted that their relationship would fail, which brought out the mean-spiritedness of Morgan. "Awww u sound hurt 🥹 Here, go buy this... It'll make u feel better 🖤," Morgan posted, linking some of her and Mysterio's merch to drive her point home.

It'll make u feel better 🖤https://t.co/cNay9sIo8S https://t.co/UilgEGfj4r — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 27, 2024

Ripley then responded sarcastically, leading Morgan to remind her that she ended her undefeated streak and is currently in one of the most dominant factions in WWE. The two then traded statistics and jabs at one another, before Morgan ultimately shut things down by boldly claiming that she'll remind the world how Ripley is "nothing" and that she's better than her.