Rhea Ripley Returns To WWE Raw In Facemask, Declares 'WarGames' For Survivor Series

A women's WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series appears to be set, with a returning Rhea Ripley, complete with protective facemask, evening the odds between the teams on "WWE Raw" Monday night. The episode kicked off with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who addressed the fact they knew the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, with who they have been feuding with, were backstage, and Morgan knew they didn't come alone. Morgan said she and Rodriguez weren't alone, either.

WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax's music hit, and she, alongside Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton and Candice LaRae came down to the ring. Jax began to address the babyfaces, but was interrupted by Bianca Belair's music. Belair came out alongside tag partner Jade Cargill and Naomi. Belair said they certainly didn't come alone, and out came IYO SKY. The babyfaces got in the ring and faced down Morgan and her team. Morgan said they were still outnumbered and she didn't think there was "anyone dumb enough in the back who would want to be on their team." She asked who wanted to throw the first punch.

Ripley's music hit and she came out wearing the mask to cover her broken orbital bone, which in storyline, was caused by an attack with a baseball by Morgan and Rodriguez on "WWE NXT." She screamed "WarGames" in Morgan's face, then hit her with a headbutt, starting the brawl between the teams. The babyfaces stood tall in the middle of the ring to end the segment.

