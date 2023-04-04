Bianca Belair And Rhea Ripley Come Face To Face On WWE Raw, Tease Future Match Between Both Champions

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 39, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are currently holding the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championships respectively, introducing a new era in the female division. Following their massive weekend, Belair and Ripley met in the "Raw" ring tonight, teasing a future match-up between them.

Belair arrived at the ring, thanked the fans and Asuka for an incredible match on Sunday, and made sure to mention her streak just before Ripley interrupted. Ripley told Belair that she dodged a bullet when she opted to get revenge on Charlotte Flair rather than face Belair for the first time after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ripley promised Belair that the two would get back to this one day, stating that she'll beat her just like she beat Flair during night one of WrestleMania 39. In response, Belair laughed off the idea of Ripley not choosing her, saying she made that decision for a reason and she's all about getting in the ring with the best, which includes Ripley. Belair said when Ripley is ready, the two will really get to see who is "the best of the best," setting up a future match down the line.

This isn't the first time Ripley and Belair have teased a future match-up, with Ripley mentioning the two have plenty of time to face off. The two shared a moment backstage on WWE Raw in November 2022, where The Judgment Day walked backstage with Ripley before the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion stopped to confront Belair who was walking by, recognizing her as the champ before they walked away.