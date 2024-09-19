Why AEW's Mercedes Mone Sees Former WWE Partner As Future Wrestling Coach Or Executive

Though she may not be with WWE anymore, Mercedes Mone still believes the company's women's division is in good hands, particularly because of her former tag team partner Bayley. In the latest edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone heaped praise for the leadership skills of Bayley, so much so that she foresees Bayley being a future wrestling coach or a WWE executive.

"The subject of Bayley coaching the WWE's women's roster one day came up in conversation recently," Mone wrote. "All I can say is that she's been a natural leader for years, and that coaching is something she's always talked about. I see her opening her own wrestling school someday, if not being an actual WWE executive when she hangs up her boots. Even now, Bayley's the go-to person backstage—always ready to help and elevate the women around her. She's unselfish and passionate, constantly working to push the women's division forward as a whole – not just herself. That's a true role model and real leadership. When you talk about the women's movement in life, not just wrestling, Bayley epitomizes what it needs to be and should be."

Currently, Bayley stands as one of the longest tenured women in WWE, behind only Natalya, Tamina, and Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, Mone has since left WWE and forged a path that had led her from NJPW, to STARDOM, and finally, All Elite Wrestling, where she now reigns as the TBS Champion. Much like she foresees for Bayley, Mone also hopes to pay her respective knowledge forward one day by opening up her own professional wrestling training school.