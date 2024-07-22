Backstage Report On Tamina's WWE Status

2024 has been the year of contracts expiring and free agents exploring their options. And after slowing down a bit over the last few weeks, business picked up again over the weekend, with the reveal that Bobby Lashley's contract with WWE was set to expire soon, and subsequent reports stating Lashley and former manager MVP were expected to leave WWE, perhaps in an attempt to join AEW and resurrect The Hurt Business stable with Shelton Benjamin.

Advertisement

Quietly, long-time WWE veteran Tamina Snuka's status was also called into question over the weekend, when it was suggested she too had been removed from WWE's internal roster. While confirming that MVP was expected to depart WWE, Fightful Select reported that Tamina was no longer expected to be used as an onscreen character, and that she hasn't been appearing regularly at WWE TV tapings in months.

Despite that, Tamina's official status in WWE remains unclear, with some in the promotion saying it wouldn't be surprising for her to remain within WWE in some capacity, due to her long being viewed as "a locker room leader and mother" to the women's division. Meanwhile, PWInsider reports that Tamina is still listed on WWE's roster, albeit under the MISC section, indicating she remains signed with the promotion.

Advertisement

It has now been over a year since Tamina last wrestled a match for WWE, with her final match to date coming during a February episode of "WWE Main Event." While Tamina was drafted to "SmackDown" during the 2023 WWE Draft, it was noted that there were no plans for her to be used on the brand afterward. She was subsequently not included in the 2024 WWE Draft pool in the late spring.