Tamina Comments On The Evolution Of Women's Wrestling In WWE

March is Women's History Month, and WWE's women's evolution continues to be a point of reflection for fans and talent alike. Second-generation star Tamina Snuka is one of the few active competitors who got their start during the Divas era in the 2010s and has witnessed how far the women's division has come over the years. She recently spoke to PWMania and reflected on how she was grateful for working with different types of women, however she didn't feel like she fit in at first because she viewed herself more as a "tomboy" than a model.

"Coming in at a time like this, I had to find my place, and find what fits me during that era," Tamina said. "Fast forward to today, I want so much for these girls. I came in at a time with Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Paige, Becky Lynch, and that was just an insane era."

When the "Divas Revolution" happened in 2015, Tamina was involved as a member of Team B.A.D. alongside Naomi and Banks. Since then, she has taken part in the first women's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches, as well as the Elimination Chamber match to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"We broke so many barriers," Tamina added. "Fast forward to the newer generation, you continuously want an even better change for the women who are coming into this business. With my niece, Ava Raine, now being a part of this company, I want something great for her and all of them." Tamina also noted that her two daughters may want to get into wrestling after college and is appreciative of the barriers that continue to be broken.