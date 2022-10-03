SoCal Val Says Stigma Surrounding WWE Divas Is 'Anti-Feminist'

Former IMPACT Wrestling personality SoCal Val has disputed the notion that "Divas" can no longer thrive in the current climate of women's wrestling, arguing that there's still a place in the business for female valets and the genre of women's wrestling that existed pre-2015.

"I have no idea why anyone thought that [Diva] was a negative term," Val told "Just Alyx" in a recent interview. "A diva, to me, was always a very empowering term. I would never be in wrestling if it wasn't for the WWE Divas era. And I don't mean that just in terms of matches. With all due respect, I would have never been in wrestling if it was just serious wrestlers.

"With all due respect to AJ Lee and others who are just casually dressed, and are not super-sparkly and glamorous – those aren't my type of girls. I wanted to be a Torrie [Wilson] or a Sunny, I wanted to do the modeling shoots, I wanted to do the interviews and managing [the matches] and things like that."

Val then pointed out how WWE's "Divas Search" talent competition provided the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool, Maryse, Maria Kanellis, Christy Hemme and Candice Michelle an opportunity to break into the business.

"The fact that we can't look at that period of time and go, 'there were some great people in that era' is really [unfortunate]," Val admitted. "People forget how many great talents came out of the Divas Search. Now, did it get a little out-of-hand with gravy matches and jelly pool matches? Sure. But when I wanted to wrestle at all, I wanted to be in an evening gown or lingerie match. I wanted to exude this sort of powerful sexuality, this feminism, that I thought was really empowering.

"So it's a shame for me to hear that people don't like it when we call them divas. Now, did I like it when the belt was a butterfly [design]? I thought that was a little stupid; but the term diva, to me personally, was very empowering. So I find it very interesting that people have such a vitriolic heat against that term. That was my era! And because I didn't want to physically wrestle, these were my girls!"