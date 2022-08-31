Torrie Wilson Signs New Deal

A self-professed "best-in-class" company has secured the services of WWE Hall of Famer, Torrie Wilson.

Newswire has revealed that Wilson has inked a promo deal with Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. The influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency will now be able to take advantage of Wilson's one million plus following on Instagram, as well as her 557.2k followers on Twitter, for promotional material involving their clients. Wilson, who is currently a web-based fitness instructor and blogger after stepping away from her full-time gig in the world of pro wrestling in 2008, will join influencers such as TikToker Madeline Damskey and YouTubers Lucas, Marcus, Darius, and Cyrus Dombre, working for the company that boast of working relationships with high profile brands including Amazon, TikTok, and Depop.

Wilson, who is also recognized outside the ring for her appearances on the cover of Playboy, has made sporadic appearances for WWE over the last few years, and last competed inside the squared circle at the 2021 Royal Rumble premium live event, entering the Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. Wilson's contributions to the business, which saw her journey begin in 1999 after signing with World Championship Wrestling, were recognized in 2019 when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in New York City during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Despite never winning a major championship, Wilson became a fan favorite through WWE's Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era and often competed in bikini contests and less serious match types such as Bra and Panties matches, catering to a much more mature audience during that period.