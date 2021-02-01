The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match saw a number of female superstars from yesteryear make surprise appearances.

Both Jillian Hall and former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria entered the match at the 8 and 10 spots, respectively, each resurfacing in WWE for the first time in over a decade.

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson entered the match at number 17. This was Wilson’s second Royal Rumble bid, as she previously entered the match in 2018.

Alicia Fox also competed in her second Royal Rumble match tonight, with her first appearance coming in 2019.

You can see the surprise returns from the Women’s Rumble below: