Trish Stratus Hints At Secret WWE Project

Trish Stratus is teasing a new project involving WWE. Stratus has cemented her place in WWE history. She is a former seven-time WWE Women's Champion and was a key figure during the company's Attitude Era. While she retired back in 2006, she has returned on a number of occasions. She was in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble Match, had a tag team match at the all-women's Evolution event, and competed against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam back in 2019.

Stratus was even seen recently on the August 22 episode of "Raw" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It looks like she isn't done working with the company either. Stratus took to her Twitter account to hint at starting a "secret project" with WWE. Whether or not this "secret project" involves another match remains to be seen, but she did hint at something being filmed as she used a movie camera emoji when referring to the project on Twitter.

WWE fans last saw Stratus in a war of words with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. Stratus was set to announce something when she was interrupted by the faction. The group questioned why Stratus was in the ring hogging their spotlight. Eventually, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair along with Asuka and Alexa Bliss made their way out to protect Stratus.

Stratus had a digital exclusive interview with WWE after her most recent appearance and teased popping up in front of the WWE Universe again down the road. She said that if someone gets under her skin, she might have to address them.