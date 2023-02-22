Mercedes Moné Has Desire To Learn More Wrestling Styles And One Day Open A Wrestling School

Mercedes Moné has taken the wrestling world by storm lately, be it winning the IWGP Women's Championship or being responsible for selling out NJPW's Battle In The Valley, she has cemented herself as one of the biggest stars in the pro wrestling business. With her move from WWE to NJPW, Moné can pursue opportunities that she's always wanted.

During her hiatus from WWE, Moné trained in Japan and Mexico in preparation for her eventual comeback. She was asked if learning so many different styles was intimidating, during her appearance on the "Under the Ring" podcast. "A little bit, just because of the language barrier. I always get a little scared of like, am I going to get it? Is it right? But wrestling is such a universal language. When you're in there, you don't have to say anything. You just got to flow."

The former Sasha Banks explained that she just "had to flow" with the wrestlers in Mexico and Japan despite the language barrier. "I love learning every single style that [there] could possibly be because I want to be the absolute best in every area," Moné continued. "When it comes to Japanese wrestling, European, Mexico, I want to be the absolute best."

Moné also spoke about possibly opening her own wrestling school one day, hoping to put her knowledge of all the different styles to good use. "So to be able to learn all these different techniques and styles is something that I want to be able to give to my students one day. When I get to teach them to be the greatest of all time as well."