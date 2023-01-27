Mercedes Mone Addresses NJPW Battle In The Valley Selling Out

Mercedes Mone will face KAIRI in the main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle In the Valley on February 18. This will be Mone's first in-ring match since May 2022. Upon her arrival in NJPW, Mone helped spark much interest in the promotion, as subscriptions to NJPW World rose and Battle In the Valley sold out without another match even being announced.

In an interview with NJPW, Mone addressed her appearance making noise around the wrestling world and Battle In the Valley selling out. "I always knew I was going to make an impact here," Mone said. "For it to sell out with that match being the only thing announced at that time was amazing. I know my fans always love and support me, so I knew it was going to do well, but it was kind of a shock to see how quickly it went that well."

With this match being highly anticipated, expectations for the bout are high, and with that pressure comes the need to perform at the highest possible level. Mone revealed whether or not she feels ready for her upcoming match against KAIRI, and discussed what she thinks KAIRI and her will create on the night. "I'm absolutely ready for February 18," Mone said. "I haven't been excited for a match like this in a long long time, and I'm ready to shock the world. I'm ready to shock myself, to be honest, to see what kind of magic KAIRI and I can create in that ring."