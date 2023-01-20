Mercedes Mone Makes Bold Predictions About Match Against KAIRI

Mercedes Mone is currently preparing to face KAIRI at a sold-out Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18 and, as she establishes herself in NJPW, she believes this match could go down in history as the "greatest women's match of all time." While offering up such lofty expectations for their encounter, Mone explained in a new interview on NJPW's YouTube channel that she's never been "more excited, more nervous" for a match in her career, despite her already well-regarded career.

Hyping up her first match in NJPW and it happening in San Jose, Mone declared that those watching should be ready to witness greatness. "I've had the greatest matches there, so February 18 is going to be the same," Mone said. "I'm going to make sure that is the greatest women's match of all time and when I hold up my women's championship — oh, cute little KAIRI — I'm going to send her back to Japan and she can go back to STARDOM and I can be the global superstar I'm meant to be."

That seems right in line with her previously announced plans for a "world domination" tour, as she added, "I'm about to take that title everywhere, not just New Japan, everywhere."

Mone sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when she showed up — as expected — at Wrestle Kingdom 17, crashing KAIRI's post-match celebration after her first successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship and setting the stage for their battle in California next month.