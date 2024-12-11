Triple H Teases Special 'One Night Only' Happening For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Only a few days remain till the return of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, and if one was a WWE fan, it's hard to think it could get bigger than four championship matches, including Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. But just in case anyone was still on the fence, WWE chief content officer Triple H has emerged to tease fans, and Rhodes, with one special surprise.

Taking to X earlier Wednesday afternoon, Triple H posted a video of him having a conversation with Rhodes. After highlights of past Saturday Night Main Event's were played, and talking about the upcoming special's retro feel, Triple H showed Rhodes a case, and said that inside was something for the champion.

Before walking out, Triple H stressed to Rhodes that this was for "one night only," echoing the text Triple H included in the tweet. Like a scene out of "Pulp Fiction," Rhodes proceeded to open up the case, where he gazed upon a gold light. Rhodes looked up to the camera and grinned, before locking the case up and carrying it away.

The first thought many will have regarding what's inside the case is the "winged eagle" design of the old WWE Championship, which was the design for the title during the 80s and 90s. Shortly after Triple H's post, Fightful Select reported that WWE and Rhodes had been in talks regarding bringing back the design. Rhodes openly campaigned for the return of the "winged eagle" belt shortly after his Mania victory, and again in August. Rhodes had done something similar during his first run with WWE, when he brought back the classic Intercontinental Championship design upon winning the title.