Cody Rhodes Provides Update On Potential Return Of 'Winged Eagle' WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes has finished his story and is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he has a big shiny belt that he now gets to travel around the world with — or does he?

Rhodes has made remarks in the past of potentially replicating a moment he had in his initial run with WWE if he ever won the company's biggest prize, changing the belt design to something a little more classic in the same vein as when he brought back a vintage design for the Intercontinental Championship. Now that he is champion, there could be a chance that the belt design WWE fans have become used to for more than a decade might be getting fresh look.

During a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rhodes showed up with his title belt that was so fresh that it still had Roman Reigns' side-plates on it. He stated that because he got the belt in the ring, it means something to him and that there has been equity put into it. However, that doesn't mean he isn't open to something different.

"I had changed a title previously in the past," Rhodes said. "I am not in charge of anything, I am no longer an EVP, I have no stroke other than the fact that I'm the champion. But I just think it would be special perhaps to see a particular championship, one that I grew up on..."

This tease prompted chants of "winged eagle" from the audience in attendance, which Rhodes wholeheartedly agreed with.

"I'm not in charge of anything," he said. "Triple H is charge of things, but you guys are damn right, the winged eagle."

Rhodes concluded by stressing once again that if the winged eagle belt doesn't make an appearance anytime soon, fans shouldn't get mad at him.

