Cody Rhodes Elaborates On Winged Eagle WWE World Title Tease

Cody Rhodes recently teased bringing back the Winged Eagle version of the WWE Championship, and earlier today he had the chance to more thoroughly elaborate on what he meant with that particular Instagram Story. During an appearance on "The Bump," Rhodes said that growing up, that was the one title that he always wanted to have.

"Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle," Rhodes said. "I think there's a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design. Some people like the Big Eagle, but the Winged Eagle was the one for me, and today's design with the giant W is also incredibly special. It's this walking billboard for the promotion."

Additionally, Rhodes made it clear that he wasn't making any sort of guarantee when making that social media post. "It was just a pipe dream," Rhodes said. "I post that, and I don't want people to think I'm calling a shot. I don't want people to think I'm going into business for myself."

Rhodes is no stranger to bringing an old-school feel to WWE championships. Back in October 2011, Rhodes re-introduced a white Intercontinental Championship design similar to the one worn by Shawn Michaels many years prior. In the storyline, Rhodes said he was bringing prestige back to the mid-card title. Time will tell if he'll be able to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 and give those belts a Winged Eagle feel once again.

