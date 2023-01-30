Cody Rhodes Hints At Resurrecting Classic WWE World Title Design

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this weekend at the Royal Rumble, entering the famed match at No. 30 and winning the whole thing by sending GUNTHER over the top rope and to the floor as the final elimination. In doing so, he punched his ticket to WrestleMania where the main event and a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns awaits. While it'd arguably be the biggest match of Rhodes' career, "The American Nightmare" might be looking past the champion toward the spoils that come if he was to win with an eye on potentially bringing back a classic title belt from WWE's history books.

On his Instagram Story, Rhodes posted a photo of the Winged Eagle version of the WWE Championship — a title belt that was originally introduced around the waist of six-time WWF-WWE Champion Hulk Hogan in 1988. This beloved version of the championship remained a staple in WWE for almost a decade before the Attitude Era brought about a change in design in March of 1998 when Vince McMahon presented "Stone Cold" Steve Austin with a new model.

"The American Nightmare" has not been shy in showing love for pro wrestling's past, particularly for the legacy of his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. The elder Rhodes was never able to capture the WWE Championship during his illustrious career — one of the many reasons his son has been adamant about winning the WWE Championship since returning to the company at WrestleMania 38.

If Rhodes was to bring back the Winged Eagle style for the WWE Championship, it wouldn't be the first title from the WWE Archives that Rhodes has managed to dust off and reintroduce. In 2011, Rhodes brought back the white Intercontinental Championship belt entered into the fold by Shawn Michaels during the 90s.