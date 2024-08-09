Cody Rhodes Wants To Bring This Title Design Back To WWE

Cody Rhodes has been Undisputed WWE Champion for over 120 days, after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and has continued to showcase the new title that was presented to the "Tribal Chief" following Night of Champions 2023. However, Rhodes has now explained that he's still considering another redesign of the championship. Speaking with "GQ Sports," Rhodes revealed his "10 Essentials" that he can't live without, and when speaking about the Undisputed WWE Championship, he stated that he has continuously been trying to bring back the Winged Eagle title design.

"I also love that this title is specifically this generation's title. I am fond of the Winged Eagle, which is the title from the 1990s. Hulk Hogan wore it, Ultimate Warrior wore it, Ric Flair wore it, Bret Hart wore it, and I am actively trying to find a way to get that into the WWE world. But this is also the title that was around Roman Reigns' waist the night I beat him, and there's a part of that that makes me more linked to this look and this aesthetic for a WWE championship than ever."

Rhodes also mentioned that he's a big fan of the individual side plates on the current WWE championships, and prefers that look rather than having name plates on the title.

