New Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Belt Unveiled On SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is finally unified in the form of a singular physical title belt. On the June 2 episode of "SmackDown," Roman Reigns was presented with a new belt by Triple H as a part of the festivities to mark him reaching 1,000 days as Universal Champion.

Although the new belt doesn't have a radically different design from the two pre-existing belts, its introduction does appear to mark the retirement of both the WWE Championship belt and the Universal Championship belt. The reveal of a new world championship belt had previously been reported to be in the plans for Friday night's "SmackDown."