WWE Reportedly Planning Reveal Of New World Title Belt On SmackDown

Roman Reigns has surpassed 1,000 days as world champion. But as we approach "WWE SmackDown" this Friday night, things may be getting all the more interesting.

According to the latest from Fightful Select, creative plans as of Thursday evening indicated that there will be a celebration commemorating Reigns and his 1,000 days as champion — a mark he hit this past Saturday at Night of Champions. Additionally, there are reportedly internal memos mentioning the unveiling of a "New WWE Universal Championship."

Interestingly, Fightful also learned that such a ceremony would resemble Roman's cousin The Rock's when the new WWE Championship belt was revealed in 2013. As always, things are subject to change.

This article will be updated shortly with additional information.