Jimmy Uso Turns On Roman Reigns, Costs Him The Tag Titles At WWE Night Of Champions

The fall of The Bloodline continued at WWE Night of Champions in the main event, when Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns. After the Usos initially attempted to help Reigns and Solo Sikoa win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, only to accidentally superkick Sikoa, the "Tribal Chief" berated and shoved both brothers, leading Jimmy to superkick the world champion twice before leaving with Jey.

Jimmy's actions ultimately cost Sikoa and Reigns the titles. As Roman lay incapacitated outside the ring due to Jimmy's attack, Sikoa was hit with a Stunner by Owens, followed by a Helluva Kick from Zayn to lose the match for his team. While Jey remained neutral and didn't join in on the attack of his cousin, questions of where his loyalties lie will surely be the big question come Friday night on "WWE SmackDown." The turmoil between The Usos, Reigns, and Sikoa has been unmissable in recent months, with Reigns growing increasingly frustrated with the twins and their shortcomings. While many had assumed Jey would be the man to turn on Reigns, Jimmy has been noticeably at odds with Roman recently, with their interactions on the most recent episode of "SmackDown" foreshadowing the events of Night of Champions.

As for Zayn and Owens, their win at Night of Champions marked their second televised title defense since winning the belts from The Usos at WrestleMania 39. The reigning champions were beloved by the Jeddah crowd during the event, with Zayn proudly embracing his Muslim culture before the main event began.