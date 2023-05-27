Sami Zayn Wears Thobe To The Ring For WWE Night Of Champions, Intros Himself In Arabic

For many years, Sami Zayn had been unable to attend WWE events in Saudi Arabia due to his Syrian heritage. However, in his and Kevin Owens' long-awaited return to the country, Zayn, a Muslim, walked to the ring proudly wearing a thobe as the audience sang along to his theme music. The traditional Arabian garb prompted a thunderous ovation from the crowd, one that Sami soaked in as he walked to the ring.

Sami continued to celebrate his return to Saudi Arabia right before his main event match alongside Owens against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa began. Zayn did his and Owens' in-ring introduction in Arabic, drawing yet another huge reaction from the audience.

